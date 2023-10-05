Reps ask IGP to probe killings of pregnant woman, tricyclist in Lagos

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to launch an immediate and thorough investigation into the alleged police…

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to launch an immediate and thorough investigation into the alleged police brutality and extrajudicial killings of a pregnant woman and a tricyclist in the Oshodi-Isolo II area of Lagos.

The House also urged the IGP to ensure those responsible face the full wrath of the law.

It also urged the relevant security agencies to provide adequate security measures and personnel to safeguard the people in the Osodi Isolo constituency.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep Jesse Okey-Joe (Lagos, LP).

The lawmaker informed of the recent incident involving the police and LATSMA officials during which school children, a pregnant woman and a tricycle driver lost their lives.

He informed the House that the officials were chasing a car and dragging the steering of a moving car and in the process, the driver lost control and rammed into the tricycle, leading to the death of the woman and tricyclist while two children were injured in the process.

He said the recent spate of violence and attacks by the police and LASMA officers had created a state of insecurity in Osodi Isolo that threatened not only their lives but also their livelihoods.

“Our communities have become battlegrounds, and our children, who should be safe on their way to schools, have become victims of this ongoing turmoil,” he said.

The House while adopting the motion, called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to provide relief and support to the victims of the violence in Oshodi Isolo II Federal Constituency.

