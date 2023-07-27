‘Don’t Japa the wrong way’, Immigration boss tells Nigerians

The Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Adepoju Wuraola, has urged Nigerians wishing to relocate abroad to take the regular route. She…

The Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Adepoju Wuraola, has urged Nigerians wishing to relocate abroad to take the regular route.

She gave this advice while declaring open the “2023 Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Nationwide Sensitization and Enlightenment Campaign” at the Service headquarters in Abuja on Thursday in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the NIS.

The acting CG said it was pertinent to educate Nigerians about the ills of irregular migration, adding that Nigeria was losing too many youths on the illegal routes.

“The government of Nigeria is against smuggling of migrants and trafficking in persons and we know that education and sensitisation is an effective way of prevention.

“We do not want to continue to lose youths to the dangerous trans-Sahara route and the treacherous Mediterranean Sea in their attempt to seek greener pasture.

“We know that many people want to go abroad seeking greener pastures. It is not bad but these journeys must be safe, must be orderly, and must be regular.

“We enjoin the public to join hands with us to do everything it takes to create awareness among our youths that there is hope in this country. There is no limit to what you can achieve if you are ready to work hard in this country.”

Speaking also, the Acting Deputy Comptroller General in charge of the Directorate of Migration, Kemi Nandap, lamented that many Nigerian youths were losing their lives while trying to seek greener pastures abroad through irregular routes.

She said the data from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) show that at least, 1200 Nigerians have died while trying to migrate through the Sahara desert and Meddeterrarian sea in the year 2023 alone.

Ag DCG Nandap said: “We have a big problem in this country and that is the issue of ‘Japa syndrome’. We have so many of our youths who are dying in the Sahara, dying in the Mediterranean Sea. They are dying for no cause.”

She urged Nigerians who are wishing to ‘Japa’ to reach out to the migration desk in all the NIS state commands for necessary information.

The team visited Jabi Park, the Federal Government Boys College Apo, and Garki on Thursday.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...