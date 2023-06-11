10th House: Gombe Rep emerges PDP consensus candidate for Minority Whip

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th House of Representatives on June 13, Rep Ali Isah (PDP-Gombe) has emerged the consensus candidate of the Peoples…

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th House of Representatives on June 13, Rep Ali Isah (PDP-Gombe) has emerged the consensus candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Minority Whip.

This was contained in a communique issued by the northern PDP caucus and signed by members in Abuja on Saturday.

The event was officially endorsed by 49 members in attendance, while their position would be presented to the party.

Among those who contested for the position were Rep Beni Lar (PDP-Plateau) and Rep Laori Komati (PDP-Adamawa), both returning members of the 10th House of Reps.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the position was zoned to North under the PDP Minority caucus for the 10th Assembly.

This, according to the communique, has become imperative to guide the next Speaker of the 10th House, particularly the minority leadership slot.

NAN also gathered that other members of the minority caucus for other positions, such as the choice of minority leader, would hold their meeting separately to elect their preferred candidates. NAN

