Don’t be partisan in palliatives disbursement, PDP tells Kwara govt

The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday pleaded with the ruling APC government in the state to allow the N5 billion palliative from the federal government go round everybody in the state.

This is just as the APC maintained that the distribution of the palliative, a move by the federal government, was nonpartisan.

According to the PDP, the position was premised on the fact that previous palliatives were distributed through the ruling party’s structure in the state.

“We can only beg the all powerful Kwara State APC regime to let this round of palliatives go round, irrespective of party affiliations.”

The party further flayed the Kwara State House of Assembly for “lack of proper oversight on the issue.”

But the state government at a press briefing by the Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, announced that a “nonpartisan committee” will handle distribution of the palliatives.

