Don Jazzy congratulates signee, Johnny Drille, on marriage

Legendary Nigerian beatmaker, Don Jazzy, has congratulated his signee, Johnny Drille as the singer has recently tied the knot with his lover. Taking to his…

Legendary Nigerian beatmaker, Don Jazzy, has congratulated his signee, Johnny Drille as the singer has recently tied the knot with his lover. Taking to his verified Instagram post the Nigerian music producer wrote.

Don Jazzy turns soap maker

Don Jazzy gifts student N500,000

Announcing the union the beatmaker said, “With all the amazing love songs that @johnnydrillehas written in his life, it’s only right that he bags one of the most amazing women I have met to share #Thebestpart of his life with. I am so happy for both of you. May GOD continue to bless your union. Happy birthday again @rimouuune.”

See post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN 🐘 (@donjazzy)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...