Doma, Kwara record away draws as Remo stun Bayelsa United

The duo of Doma United and Kwara United put up spirited fight to record barren draws at Sporting Lagos and Rivers United respectively in yesterday’s Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week three matches.

However, it rained goals in Aba where title holders Enyimba kept their nerves to top Akwa United in a five-goal thriller.

Two quick-fire goals from Gabriel Innocent (13th minute) and Mbaoma Chijioke (15th minute) put the ‘Peoples Elephants’ on the path of victory before Kufere Ebong pulled one back for the visitors in first half added time.

On resumption, David Philip restored parity for Akwa United in the 64th minute but three minutes after, Alalibo Somiari scored the match winner for Enyimba.

In Yenagoa, Remo Stars recorded the best result of the week as they edged 10-man Bayelsa United 2-1.

Junior International, Adams Olamilekan put the visitors ahead in the 4th minute and things moved from bad to worse for the hosts as Oluwaseun Solomon was given the marching order in the 15th minute.

Sikiru Alimi doubled the lead for Remo Stars in the 78th minute before Okorie Ekeson scored United’s consolation goal in the 88th minute.

Elsewhere, 3SC fought back from Aliko Bala’s early minute goal to beat Gombe United 2-1 in Ibadan, Kano Pillars fell 0-1 at Abia Warriors, while Joel Odoh and Godwin Obaje scored a goal each as Enugu Rangers defeated Nigeria Tornadoes 2-1.

