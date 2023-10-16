4 Edo men arrested for diverting diesel

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested four men, Fredrick Emmanuel (32), Abulhamid Isiaka (39), Johnson Segun (44) and Akiola Igbenro (49),…

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested four men, Fredrick Emmanuel (32), Abulhamid Isiaka (39), Johnson Segun (44) and Akiola Igbenro (49), over alleged diversion and illegal sales of 60,000 litres of diesel.

The command’s spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspects were arrested following a petition from one Frank Obum against his driver, Fredrick Emmanuel.

Chidi explained that the driver loaded 60,000 litres of diesel valued at N72m from the AA RANO Depot, Apapa, Lagos State, to be delivered to SETRACO Construction Company in Kano State but diverted the product.

He said the driver deceived the owner that the vehicle was faulty and needed a new engine and switched off his phone.

He added that during investigation the police arrested the driver in Dangbala community in Akoko-Edo LGA of Edo State, and that he led the operatives to Kogi State where the three illegal receivers of the product, Abulhamid Isiaka, Johnson Segun and Akiola Igbenro, were arrested.

