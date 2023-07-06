Dollar videos: Invitation politically motivated – Ganduje’s spokesman

The invitation extended to former governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over the alleged dollar videos has been described a...

The invitation extended to former governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over the alleged dollar videos has been described as a politically motivated ploy to scuttle future plans that President Bola Tinubu may have for the former governor.

Daily Trust reports that the chairman of the state’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji, had revealed on Thursday that the commission has extended an invitation to the former governor to come and clear his name on the allegation of bribery raised by the viral video.

But speaking with Daily Trust, the state’s former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, who speaks on behalf of the ex-governor as one of his closest allies, said it was clear to all to see that the whole investigation exercise was “trumped up” at this particular time in other to give traction to the move by political enemies of the former governor to dent his image.

“It is politically motivated to dent his image and to scuttle any future plans that they know President Bola Tinubu has for him because they are envious of the good relationship that existed between them so they want to bring a relationship problem between Governor Ganduje and President Tinubu,” he said.

Garba added that the concern of the “fifth columnists leading the charge in the background is that they are worried that Governor Ganduje will get another opportunity at the federal level to further widen the gap between them in terms of achievements and contribution to the overall lives of Kano people.

“But we are not worried because only God can determine who gets what at what time and it is God that will determine Governor Ganduje’s next step, whether he gets an appointment or not.”

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Ganduje to shun the invitation.

