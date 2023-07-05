Ganduje’s dollar videos damaged Kano’s reputation across the globe – Anti-graft agency

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has said the dollar videos of ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje damaged the state’s reputation globally. In…

In 2017, Daily Nigerian, an online publication, had released some videos of Ganduje allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors.

In 2017, Daily Nigerian, an online publication, had released some videos of Ganduje allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors.

In the videos, he could be seen collecting the dollars before rolling them into his white dress, “babanriga”

The ex-governor had denied the allegation, saying the videos were doctored.

But speaking Wednesday at a one-day public dialogue on ‘Anti-Corruption Crusade in Kano’, Barr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, chairman of PCACC, said the authenticity of the videos had been confirmed.

‘Dollar videos’: Kano anti-graft commission begins probe of Ganduje

I’ll fire you after 6 months if you underperform, Kano Gov warns commissioners

He said since the release of the footages, people have been challenging the commission under him to prove the innocence or otherwise of the former governor in the matter.

He added that his commission commenced investigation in 2018 but could not go far because Ganduje, who was governor at the time, had immunity.

“There are reports that the dollar videos are giving Kano a bad name in not only Nigeria, but across the globe. That is why I am so determined to investigate and ensure that the suspect is being probed to clear the air and reclaim Kano back to its good reputation.

“Anybody that knows can tell that I am passionate about what I am doing, which is to fight corruption. People are disturbing and pressurizing me to probe the dollar videos. We are on it already. Forensic analysis has confirmed to us that the videos were not doctored,” Rimingado said.

The anti-graft boss said he is not concerned about the dollar videos alone, but the entire corruption cases in the state, adding that the commission is currently handling a fraud case of over N100 billion.

“We are here to fight corruption in its entirety not only on one issue. So far, we have recovered property worth N 200 million. We also have a corruption case of over N100 billion. We will continue to ensure that we recover the stolen properties, money and other belongings of government,” he said

