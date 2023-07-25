Doctor counsels women on intimate feminine care, harmful beauty products

A medical practitioner, Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, has charged women to pay attention to issues of intimate feminine care and also shun…

A medical practitioner, Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, has charged women to pay attention to issues of intimate feminine care and also shun harmful beauty products to avoid infections and other health complications.

He made the call during the Oriflame products launch-cum-raffle draw, ‘Grab Your Ride’ promo, held in Lagos.

According to him, women should desist from using products that are harmful to the body, in a bid to kill bacteria or detoxify.

He stated that the body is programmed in a way that it clears off toxins and other bacteria periodically, and does not need external drugs or substances to perform such functions.

He said, “Women should desist from washing the vagina with soap or using products that have perfume, it causes more harm than good. It will make you feel good for a few minutes, then create problems later on. This is why I am very impressed to know that the Oriflame products are soap free.

“You must know that anyone that mentions detox of any organ in the body is trying to scam you. The reason is, the body is programmed such that it takes care of itself, all things being equal.

“There are other things you can use to support the body to make these decisions, but this does not mean that the body is waiting for you to come and take the waste products out.”

Dr Egemba stated further that women should also desist from the abuse of antibiotics, as it kills the good bacteria the body needs to function.

He also advised women to take cognizance of the natural smell and consistency of the female reproductive organ, such that they would be able to detect when there is an issue and take proper medical steps to remedy it.

The company gave out some items to customers and vendors during the event. They include 50 generators, 20 washing machines, 20 air conditioners, 20 tablets, 10 laptops, 2 trip tickets, N80,000 worth of gift vouchers and the star prize of a brand new Hyundai Creta SUV.

The managing director, Oriflame Nigeria, Nikola Baroli, said the cash and gift prizes worth over N100 million, in the ‘Grab Your Ride’ promo, was to encourage vendors and customers who have been consistent with the brand in the last three months.

