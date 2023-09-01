‘Diversion of funds’: DSS grills Ogun LG Chairman as Assembly bars journalists from probe

The Department of State Services (DSS) has grilled suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area, Wale Adedayo, who accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting…

The Department of State Services (DSS) has grilled suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area, Wale Adedayo, who accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting statutory Federal Allocation due to the state’s Local Governments in the last two years.

Adedayo had raised the alarm in a letter to elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Osoba, and a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) demanding the investigation of the governor over alleged mismanagement of local government funds..

He was subsequently suspended by councillors while Abiodun denied the allegation.

Adedayo confirmed to Daily Trust that he honoured the invitation of the secret police, adding that he would appear before the State House of Assembly over the matter.

Meanwhile, the assembly has barred journalists from covering the probe of alleged diversion of Local government funds.

The Assembly had directed the state Accountant General, Babatunde Aregbesola and all members of the State Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) to appear before it on Friday.

Following Adedayo’s letter, the Speaker of the Assembly summoned the state Accountant General and JAAC members to provide the House explanation on how LG funds have been expended in the State.

Our correspondent gathered that Adedayo was also expected to appear before the House on Friday.

When journalists arrived at the Assembly on Friday, security operatives at the gate of the Assembly prevented journalists from gaining access into the Assembly complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

All efforts to reach the Chairman House committee on Information, Segun Kaka proved abortive as he neither answered calls put across to him nor replied text messages sent to him.

A member of the Assembly who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “an order came from above” not to allow journalists into the Assembly.

