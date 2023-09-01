How I want my birthday celebrated – Shettima 

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima has appealed to friends and well-wishers to change the way his birthday is celebrated as he clocks up 57 on…

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima has appealed to friends and well-wishers to change the way his birthday is celebrated as he clocks up 57 on Saturday, September 2.

Shettima on his Twitter handle expressed his deep appreciation for the warm wishes he had received from friends and well-wishers over the years.

However, the Vice President has urged his well wishers to refrain from placing adverts on newspapers or any paid channels to convey their birthday greetings.

Citing the country’s commitment to responsible resource management and responsive governance, Shettima encouraged Nigerians to celebrate his birthday in a different and more impactful way.

He said, “Dear friends and well-wishers, Greetings to you all. As we approach the anniversary of my birth on September 2nd, I am utterly grateful for the warm wishes and kind sentiments that many of you have expressed over the years. Your thoughtfulness has touched my heart and has been a source of immense joy.

“At the same time, I would like to take this opportunity to humbly request that you consider celebrating this occasion in a different way. In the spirit of our nation’s commitment to responsible resource management and responsive governance, I kindly ask you to refrain from placing birthday wishes on newspaper pages or utilizing paid channels to convey your greetings.

“I invite you to join me in channelling our collective efforts towards a nobler cause. Instead of spending resources on such messages, I encourage you to contribute to the betterment of our society by donating to charity organizations in need, or your preference, in our collective pursuit of a humane and functional world.

“Thank you for your understanding and for being my all-weather friends and allies. Warm regards.”

