Diphtheria: 5 students die of suspected case in Bauchi, schools shut

Five students have died of suspected diphtheria in the Jamaare Local Government Area of the Bauchi State The Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare…

Five students have died of suspected diphtheria in the Jamaare Local Government Area of the Bauchi State

The Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency,(BSPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, who disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Bauchi said out of 28 samples taken from Jammare, two were confirmed, adding that the agency was determined to act fast to curtail a possible spread of the disease.

Mohammed described the deaths of the students as unfortunate saying laboratory tests would confirm if they died of Diphtheria.

Mohammed said vaccination would be given to prevent the disease, “We need to vaccinate children at six weeks and the good news is that the vaccination is free.”

BREAKING: Baby stolen at Niger market found at dumpsite

PDP chieftain slumps, dies in Delta

He further disclosed that all schools in the affected local government area had been closed as a precautionary measure to curtail any possible spread of the disease.

Mohammed said any school in any part of the state where any case of diphtheria is confirmed would be closed down.

He noted that diphtheria is a serious infection but vaccine-preventable disease caused by bacteria and the common symptoms are sore throat, difficulty breathing, swollen glands in the neck, fever and chill among others.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...