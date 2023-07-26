PDP chieftain slumps, dies in Delta

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Charles Obule, has slumped and died in Sapele Local Government Area of the…

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Charles Obule, has slumped and died in Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

Until his death, the late PDP chieftain was a party leader in Delta State and a former governorship and senatorial aspirant of the party.

Obule, who held the traditional title of “Erhi of Okpe Kingdom” reportedly died on Tuesday after a protracted illness at the age of 65.

Meanwhile, the Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed sadness on the passing of the “renowned party chieftain, businessman, politician and philanthropist.”

Governor Oborevwhori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Wednesday in Asaba, commiserated with the people of Sapele, Okpe Kingdom and Urhobo nation over the demise of their grassroot politician and community leader.

According to the governor, the deceased was an astute politician, successful businessman and affable philanthropist, who was very popular among his people.

Oborevwori said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman and grassroot politician, Chief Charles Ufuoma Obule, who died on Tuesday evening.

“The news of his passing was a terrible shock to me. He was a gentleman-politician, and he distinguished himself in the service of his people as a great philanthropist.

“Chief Obule was a versatile lawyer, prominent businessman and astute politician who excelled in all that he did. He was a humanist par excellence. Obule Group of Schools and Medical Centre, which he founded, are renowned for quality education and healthcare delivery to the people of Sapele and the Urhobo nation at a hugely subsidised cost.

“As a grassroots politician and party financier, Chief Obule contributed greatly to the growth of the PDP in Sapele Local Government Area and Delta State. His death is a big loss not just to the PDP and Urhobo nation, but also to the entire Delta State.

“I pray for God’s comfort and strength for the bereaved family and all those whose lives he touched. And may his soul rest in peace.”

