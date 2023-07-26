BREAKING: Baby stolen at Niger market found at dumpsite

A six-month-old baby, Chinedu Chukwueke, who was stolen from his mother’s shop at Kure Ultra Modern Market, Minna, Niger State capital, has been found. Father…

A six-month-old baby, Chinedu Chukwueke, who was stolen from his mother’s shop at Kure Ultra Modern Market, Minna, Niger State capital, has been found.

Father of the child, Chikezie Stanley Chuks, disclosed this on Wednesday.

He said the baby was dumped at a refuse dump close to Gauraka police station in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

Daily Trust reports that the baby was taken from his mother’s shop by someone who tricked the mother that she wanted to learn hair dressing.

“Baby have been found. He was dumped at a refuse dump close to Gauraka police station. Baby is in good health,” he announced.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed that the baby was found on Wednesday at about 12:30pm.

He said “Due to a sustained pressure and close monitoring, the baby was found abandoned at an erosion ditch, close to Gauraka primary school at Gauraka area of Tafa LGA.”

He said the baby was taken to a nearby hospital for medical examination and confirmed to be in good health, after which he was reunited with the family.

He said effort was ongoing to apprehend the fleeing perpetrator of the crime to face the wrath of the law.

