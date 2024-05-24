✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Dethronement of Emirs threatens unity – Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has urged the parties involved in the Kano Emirate tussle to approach the issue with utmost care. A statement by…

    By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has urged the parties involved in the Kano Emirate tussle to approach the issue with utmost care.

A statement by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman of NEF called on the parties keeping in mind the potential consequences of their actions.

On Thursday Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf sacked all the five emirs in the state and reinstated former CBN governor, Muhamamdu Sanusi.

Sanusi was dethroned by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje after they fell out in 2019.

Responding to the development, the forum expressed concern and profound agitation over development in Kano.

It said that the development it is a clear example of the struggles faced by traditional rulers in the country.

It said recent crisis surrounding the Emirate in Kano has raised tension and concern among the public and as responsible citizens.

The statement reads, “Rash decisions and inflammatory statements can only serve to worsen the situation and jeopardise the peace and stability of the state.

“Violence and unrest will only serve to further divide us and hinder any chance of finding a peaceful resolution to the current situation.

“The multiplication and duplicity of Emirates in Kano is a clear attempt to weaken the traditional institution and undermine the authority of the traditional rulers. By creating multiple emirates, the power and influence of individual traditional rulers are diluted, making it easier for politicians to control and manipulate them.

“Furthermore, the arbitrary dethronement and replacement of high-ranking traditional rulers in Kano not only weaken the authority and legitimacy of traditional rulers but also send a message that their role and relevance in society are easily dispensable. This move is not only threatening the unity and cohesion of the traditional structure but also undermining the centuries-old customs, values, and traditions that have been the bedrock of the Nigerian society.

“The perpetuation of these challenges is a reflection of the wider issue of the emasculation of traditional rulers in Nigeria. Over the years, traditional rulers have been systematically sidelined and disempowered by various administrative mechanisms and so-called “reforms” that have only served to weaken their influence and render their role ineffectual”.

NEF averred that in order to address these challenges and reinvigorate the traditional institution in Nigeria, it is imperative that traditional rulers be re-empowered and given the recognition and support they deserve.

“This can only be achieved through a concerted effort to restore the statutory recognition of traditional rulers in the country and provide them with the necessary resources and authority to fulfill their duties effectively.

“Without the necessary empowerment and support, traditional rulers will continue to struggle to play a meaningful role in society, particularly in addressing pressing issues such as crime and drug abuse. Their marginalisation not only diminishes their ability to effectively govern their domains but also leaves them vulnerable to political interference and manipulation” NEF stated.

