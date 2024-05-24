Edo, US launch public health emergency operation centre

The Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in collaboration with the United States Consul General, Will Stevens, has inaugurated the Edo State Public Health Emergency…

The Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in collaboration with the United States Consul General, Will Stevens, has inaugurated the Edo State Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC).

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Benin yesterday, Governor Obaseki said the facility will function as a hub for health situational awareness, daily epidemiological intelligence gathering, and risk analysis of public health emergencies.

This information is crucial for effective decision-making during health crises, he said.

“The new PHEOC is designed to enhance the state’s ability to respond to and coordinate public health emergencies, ensuring comprehensive surveillance data on disease conditions, especially priority diseases in Edo State, as well as other emerging and re-emerging diseases,” he said.

The governor added that the centre is vital for crisis management, as it will make data readily available to study trends and prepare for emergency responses.