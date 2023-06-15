Kano Assembly approves Gov Yusuf’s request to appoint 20 advisers

The Kano State House of Assembly has approved a request by the state governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf to appoint twenty special advisers...

The Speaker of the House, Ismail Jibrin Falgore read the governor’s request letter at plenary on Wednesday.

Daily Trust reports that the letter was deliberated upon before the house unanimously agreed to the request.

The House adjourned sitting to 19th June, 2023 in a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Hon Lawan Husaini (Dala) and was seconded by Minority Leader, Hon Labaran Abdul Madari (Warawa).

Daily Trust reports that this is the first sitting of the 10th state House of Assembly after swearing in of the members on Tuesday. The house later elected Ismail Jibrin Falgore of the NNPP as its speaker.

