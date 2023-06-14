Demolished roundabout could have collapsed next year – Kano govt

The Kano State government has said Government House Roundabout was pulled down in public interest. Daily Trust had reported how the symbolic “Tumbin Giwa” constructed…

The Kano State government has said Government House Roundabout was pulled down in public interest.

Daily Trust had reported how the symbolic “Tumbin Giwa” constructed by the administration of ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was demolished on the orders of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The architectural design of the popular roundabout became a symbol in the media and entertainment industry.

The action of the government had triggered widespread criticism.

But responding in a statement Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, his Chief Press Secretary, issued on his behalf, Gov Yusuf, justified the action.

“Prior to the exercise, the government had consulted professional engineers in the relevant fields who ascertained the fact that the roundabout construction was substandard and has the tendency to collapse between 2023 and 2024.”

“This is because it is done with used foam work and too many sandy materials instead of normal cement concrete.

“Also, the structure is too tall to be placed in front of the Government House as it defaces its main gate which blocks the view for security surveillance.

]“Additionally, it poses traffic challenges around the area because of its size, blocking the view of drivers accessing all routes linked through the roundabout.

“The government wishes to make it clear that it became very necessary to take down the structure for the purposes of immediate reconstruction and downsizing to ensure visibility of the Government House entrance and safety of motorists, ” the statement said.

Defending government’s action, Jamilu Nasir, a resident, said the past administration “has done a lot of things that are questionable. That is why the new government doesn’t trust whatever they did. This one is said to be causing traffic in the number one house in the state, so it has to go. I support the idea.”

Meanwhile, prominent people that are known to be supporting the new government have been criticizing the demolition of the historic roundabout, saying the decision was wrong.

A lawyer in Kano, Barrister Abba Hikima, said though he supports the government in all the previous demolitions, he condemned this since it is a public property.

He said “I condemn this particular one. It is in my opinion both unjustifiable and ill-timed. Unlike the previous ones, which although irregular, stand to benefit the public, this roundabout is a public property and demolishing it will not stop anyone from corrupt self-enrichment. The Governor must listen to his entreaties.”

An analyst and journalist from the state, Jaafar Jaafar, wrote on his Facebook account that “We must all condemn this thoughtless decision to demolish this monument, designed by a young female architect to commemorate Kano’s Golden Jubilee.

“I support the ongoing demolishing of private buildings in schools, hospitals, mosques, but not wanton destruction of public monuments/buildings, simply because they were built by Ganduje. I do not like the politician in Ganduje but I like some of his projects as a governor.”

