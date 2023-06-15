Deposed Arak Traditional ruler: Kaduna Community appeals to Governor Sani for reinstatement

Residents of Arak Chiefdom in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State have expressed shock over the recent deposition of its traditional ruler, His Highness…

Residents of Arak Chiefdom in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State have expressed shock over the recent deposition of its traditional ruler, His Highness Brig. General Iliya Aliyu Yammah (Rtd), and appealed to the state Governor Uba Sani to reinstate him.

The traditional ruler was deposed by the former governor of the State, Malam Nasir Ahmed el-Rufa’i for alleged unauthorized appointment of district heads and non residence in his domain.

The appeal letter signed by Comrade Ahmed Manzo D. G. Acting President, Numana Community Development Organization (NCDO) noted that “the deposition of our paramount ruler by the Malam Nasir el-Rufai led-government was in bad faith, not fair and a witch-hunt which was clad with false allegations.”

The community also called on Governor Sani to take a look at the issue and reinstate the deposed traditional ruler of Arak chiefdom, adding that “these reasons are not good enough as the allegations were not properly investigated by the state government before arriving at such a harsh conclusion.”

The letter made available to journalists in Abuja noted that on the allegations of unauthorized Appointment of District Heads, when Arak Chiefdom was created from Gwantu Chiefdom, only one district was left for the new chiefdom and without a district head.

“His Highness, in his wisdom, after series of meetings with all the Ruling Houses (comprising ARAK, EGAR, JANDA, and MADA) and other critical stakeholders, verbally assigned a senior village head in each of the clan to oversee their respective areas and report to him.

“This was done for ease of administration of the Chiefdom pending the appointment of substantive district heads by the state government.”

On the non-residence within his domain, the community said prior to his installations on August 25, 2018, “His Highness had a medical procedure in the USA in June 2018. After his discharge, he was referred to a hospital in Abuja for rehabilitation and post surgery management which was for 3 times a week.

“During his installations and presentation of staff of office, the royal father made it known to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, that he cannot afford the bill of going to Abuja 3 times in a week and requested for a flexible working arrangement which the Governor graciously approved.

“Therefore, for the Governor to turn and accuse the royal father of operating from Abuja outside the chiefdom is strange.”

The community therefore, appealed to Governor Sani to use his good offices to reinstate “our royal father who is still loved by all residents of Arak Chiefdom”.

