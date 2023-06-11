Apostle Kure resigns from Kaduna Peace Commission over El-Rufai’s comment

“I hereby tender my resignation as both Co-Chair and Member of this laudable Committee because it is clear that we were set-up to serve a diversionary interest and that we were not meant to succeed.

“This may explain why the governor never executed any of our suggestions from our several parleys with him. I cannot in good conscience serve in a committee that will promote the disharmony, and the further disintegration of our great nation. More so, it is clear that this explains why he arbitrarily proscribed the Atyap Development Association to send warning to the other associations in Southern Kaduna that the same fate awaits them if they try to bring the plight of Southern Kaduna people to the rest of the world,” he said