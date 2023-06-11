Apostle Kure resigns from Kaduna Peace Commission over El-Rufai’s comment

Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure has tendered his resignation as Co-Chairman of the House of Kaduna Family, Co-Chairman and member, House of Kaduna Family, a committee under Kaduna State Peace Commission.
He cited “discrimination of one’s faith over another” by the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai.
El-Rufai’s recent comment on Muslim-Muslim ticket being sustained in Kaduna for 20 years has generated a stir.
In a video, which went viral, El-Rufai was seen saying same faith ticket was being replicated at the national level.
But Kure, who is the Apostle in charge of The Vision Pioneer of Throne Room Ministry, wondered why El-Rufai is yet to deny the comment.
Kure said El-Rufai openly chose one religion over another, adding that such discrimination is contrary to what the Kaduna State Peace Commission stands for.
“I hereby tender my resignation as both Co-Chair and Member of this laudable Committee because it is clear that we were set-up to serve a diversionary interest and that we were not meant to succeed.
“This may explain why the governor never executed any of our suggestions from our several parleys with him. I cannot in good conscience serve in a committee that will promote the disharmony, and the further disintegration of our great nation. More so, it is clear that this explains why he arbitrarily proscribed the Atyap Development Association to send warning to the other associations in Southern Kaduna that the same fate awaits them if they try to bring the plight of Southern Kaduna people to the rest of the world,” he said
The Apostle prayed that the current government will do things to heal the wounds that this “grave statement” has brought to Southern Kaduna people and its inappropriate message to all Christians in Nigeria.
He equally prayed that the Federal Government will find a way of denouncing his views in other to maintain peace and mutual trust between the religions in the country.
He thanked the Peace Commission for the opportunity to serve and to get to know closely the wonderful Muslim leaders in the committee and the sacrifice they all made to try to bring peace.
The Apostle pledged to continue to be the bridge of peace between Muslims and Christians in Southern Kaduna and the whole nation and be available to serve in any capacity that will forge the unity of Nigeria. May God raise for us leaders who will truly help us find true peace.
