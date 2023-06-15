Hajj: Kaduna intending pilgrims lament airlift delay

Intending pilgrims in Kaduna State have expressed worry over the delay in airlifting them to Saudi Arabia for hajj....

Intending pilgrims in Kaduna State have expressed worry over the delay in airlifting them to Saudi Arabia for hajj.

They lamented that the airline assigned to transport them to Saudi Arabia deployed an aircraft with a capacity of only 300 persons.

They urged the authorities to arrange a larger plane capable of accommodating over 500 pilgrims since Kaduna has the highest number of pilgrims in the country.

One of the intending pilgrims, who identified himself as Saidu, expressed his worry about the slow pace of the airlift.

Aisha, another intending pilgrim, urged the agency to change the 300-capacity airplane currently being used for the airlift.

Responding to the concerns, Dr. Yusuf Yaqubu Alrigasiyu, the Executive Secretary of the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board, who addressed the pilgrims through a video posted on his Facebook page, called for calm and assured that all intending pilgrims would be airlifted to the holy land soon.

He also reassured those who had made their payments before the deadline for collecting hajj fares that they had nothing to fear.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...