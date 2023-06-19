✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Top Story

BREAKING: Tinubu dissolves boards of all MDAs

BREAKING: Tinubu dissolves boards of all MDAs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned companies in the exercise of its Constitutional Powers and in the Public interest.

This is contained in a statement Monday night by Mr Willie Bassey, the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

This is coming hours after the President sacked all the nation’s service chiefs and named their replacements.

Details later…

