BREAKING: Tinubu dissolves boards of all MDAs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned companies in the exercise of its Constitutional Powers and in the Public interest.

This is contained in a statement Monday night by Mr Willie Bassey, the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

This is coming hours after the President sacked all the nation’s service chiefs and named their replacements.

