Demolition: Exercise restraint, town planners caution Kano govt

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has cautioned the Kano State government to exercise restraint in its ongoing demolition exercise. The state government, in an effort to bring sanity to the physical development of Kano city, had demolished what it called illegal property worth over N120 billion. But the NITP National President, Nathaniel Atebije, at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, said though the demolition exercise might appear good, such actions should be carried out after detailed studies and engagements with the people. He said, “Time it was when we planned for people, now we plan and execute the plan with the people, moreso because we are practicing democracy.

“As at last count, it was revealed that properties worth N126 billion have gone down the drain in an ailing national economy. We call on the government to exercise some restraint in these actions and carry them out professionally, logically and with human face especially because of the impact of the actions on the economy; taking note that democracy is practiced through consensus and collaboration.”

The town planners also urged state governors to minimise patronage of foreign consultants in physical planning and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) because Nigerian consultants have come of age to provide such services.

They also enjoined the federal government and Ondo State government to take quick steps to arrest the perennial menace of ocean surge and flooding in Aiyetoro and other vulnerable places which suffer similar environmental distress.

Atebije urged the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to set up institutions to implement the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Law which was enacted about 30 years ago.

