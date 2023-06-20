Oyebanji congratulates new NGE president

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated the Editor (Daily) of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Eze Anaba, on his election as President of the Nigerian…

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated the Editor (Daily) of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Eze Anaba, on his election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

Anaba emerged the new president of the Guild at the election held during the NGE National Biennial Convention held in Owerri on Friday.

He polled 250 votes to defeat his only opponent, Bolaji Adebiyi, who scored 81 votes.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, also congratulated other NGE executive members elected at the convention, stressing that their election has placed them in good stead to make history for themselves and contribute to the growth of the media industry as one of the pillars of democracy in Nigeria.

