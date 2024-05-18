Delta justifies removal of illegal structures in govt lands

The Delta State Government has said the demolition of illegal structures on land belonging to the Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai-Asaba, was for recovery and not…

The Delta State Government has said the demolition of illegal structures on land belonging to the Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai-Asaba, was for recovery and not targeted at any individual or persons.

The state government also warned those who have illegally acquired and built on government lands to move out of the land, saying that the state government task force is coming for them.

The Chairman of the State Taskforce on Recovery of Government Lands, Chief Frank Omare, disclosed this at a press briefing in Asaba, Delta State.

Flanked by members of the committee, Omare said the briefing became necessary following widespread condemnation of the demolition of buildings at “Musa Camp” within the precincts of the university land.