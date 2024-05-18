✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Nasarawa

Family planning: 8,000 women embrace self-injection in Nasarawa

At least 8,000 women in five of the 13 local government areas in Nasarawa State have embraced the self-injection family planning method in the state,…

Nasarawa map
    By Umar Muhammed, Lafia

At least 8,000 women in five of the 13 local government areas in Nasarawa State have embraced the self-injection family planning method in the state, Daily Trust Saturday has learnt.

The local governments that have embraced the project said to be aimed at mitigating maternal and child mortality prevalence are Lafia, Doma, Akwanga, Keffi and Karu local government areas. 

Our correspondent reports that the Discovery Innovations In Self Care (DISC) Project is a five-year sexual and reproductive health program implemented by the Society for Family Health (SFH), with funding from the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation and support from Population Services International.

The Reproductive and Family Planning Coordinator in the State Ministry of Health, Mrs. Salome Vincent-Aya, revealed this at the closeout and dissemination of the Nasarawa State and SFH Family Planning performance in Lafia, the state capital on Friday.

According to her, efforts by the organisation would go a long way in mitigating the prevalence rate of maternal and child mortality across the state.

On his part, the SFH DISC project Social Behavior Change Coordinator in Nigeria, Micheal Titus, said the project had enabled women to initiate and advance their self-care by self-injecting in the comfort of their homes, marketplaces and offices.

 

