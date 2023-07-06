Delta judo coach laments non-payment of entitlements after two years

The Head Coach, Judo Association in the Delta State Sports Commission (DSSC), Mrs Evelyn Esemene has decried the nonpayment of entitlements to athletes, coaches and…

The Head Coach, Judo Association in the Delta State Sports Commission (DSSC), Mrs Evelyn Esemene has decried the nonpayment of entitlements to athletes, coaches and secretaries that participated in the 2022 Kwara Junior Championship.

Evelyn, who spoke with Daily Trust also lamented the non-payment of entitlements to sportsmen and women for the National Sports Festival held in December 2022.

While appealing to Sheriff Oborevwori-led government to put modalities in place for the payment of the entitlements, she noted that the athletes, coaches and secretaries participated in the junior championship under 15 sports competition held in Ilorin, Kwara State in the last two years.

“It was a thing of worry and disturbing that since the immediate past Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa gave approval for the payments to be made to beneficiaries, it was yet to be released.

“The beneficiaries, who include secretaries, coaches and the athletes and won several laurels for the state were yet to be compensated till date”, she said.

Evelyn added that the youths are now being discouraged by parents not to participate in any sporting competition as the government had not seen their welfare as a priority.

She also disclosed that her team had engaged in rigorous training to groom the younger ones into becoming stars in the Judo games to be able to represent the state at both national and international games.

