Kano Pillars, Katsina Utd, Heartland return to NPFL after one-year NNL sojourn

… Babangida, Lawal, Adepoju, other ex-Super Eagles to mentor clubs at Naija Super 8

Kano Pillars, Katsina United and Heartland have secured their promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after one year playing in the lower division, Nigeria National League (NNL).

Katsina United secured their spot for the 2023/24 NPFL season after they defeated rivals, Kano Pillars 1-0, in the Nigeria National League (NNL) super 8 playoffs at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba.

Former Enyimba International forward Victor Mbaoma scored the only goal of the game from the spot kick to give the Usman Abdallah side the needed victory and also booked their NPFL ticket for next season.

The two sides’ secured promotion from the Northern Conference, alongside Sporting Lagos who became the first team to pick their NPFL ticket after their 3-0 win over Abeokuta Stormers.

In the same vein, Heartland FC is returning to top flight football after defeating Sporting Lagos 2-1.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Naija Super 8 have revealed the legendary former Super Eagles players who will serve as mentors for the eight participating teams as one of the criteria of getting into the tournament.

To this end, Lobi Stars will receive guidance from Mutiu Adepoju, a former Super Eagles player who has contributed significantly to Nigerian football.

Enyimba, the reigning champions of NPFL will be guided by Tijani Babangida, Sporting Lagos will benefit from the mentorship of Jonathan Akpoborie, Ike Shorunmu, will assume the role of mentor for Akwa United, while Remo Stars of Ikenne will have the privilege of being mentored by Julius Aghahowa.

Others are; Victor Ikpeba, the 1997 African Player of the Year for Yobe Desert Stars, Katsina United will benefit from the guidance of Victor Ezeji, while Rivers United will receive valuable advice from former Super Eagles captain, Garba Lawal.

The Naija Super Eight teams have been divided into two groups. Group A consists of Enyimba, Sporting Lagos, Remo Stars, and Katsina United, while Group B comprises Akwa United, Rivers United, Yobe Desert Stars and Lobi Stars.

This highly anticipated tournament is scheduled to commence on July 7 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

