Tobi Amusan emerges national champion at Nigeria trials in Benin

World record holder, Tobi Amusan has emerged national champion for the fourth consecutive time at the women’s 100mH of the Nigerian Athletics Championships in Benin, clocking a time of 12.70s under drizzling rain.

She was at least 10 metres ahead of her nearest competitor and this win makes it her 4th national title in a trial that will be used to select Team Nigeria for the 19th World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary scheduled to be held from 19 to 27 August 2023.

It will be recalled that Amusan secured her first Diamond League victory for 2023 when she cruised to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 12.52s under wet conditions at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden, finishing ahead of Sarah Lavin (12.73s) and Pia Skrzyszowska (12.78s).

Meanwhile, in other events, Ifeanyi Ojeli finished 2nd in the men’s 400m with a new Personal Best (PB) of 45.63s at the Meeting Internazionale Citta De Nembro in Italy. This is the fastest time he has raced since the Gaborone Invitational in 2019 when he broke 46s for the first time in his career. South Africa’s Lythe Pillay won the competition with a time of 45.33s.

At the Edmonton Invitational in Canada, Usheoritse Itsekiri dashed to a solid 10.21s to win the men’s 100m while Edose Ibadin finished 7th in the men’s 800m with a time of 1:53.66s.

