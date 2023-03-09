DC Motema shun Confed Cup clash against Rivers United

Congolese side, DC Motema, yesterday shunned the CAF Confederation Cup Group B match against Rivers United following their failure to appear for the game.…

Congolese side, DC Motema, yesterday shunned the CAF Confederation Cup Group B match against Rivers United following their failure to appear for the game.

It will be noted that the return leg was scheduled yesterday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo and has now been called off.

The original home ground, Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt was not certified fit to host international matches by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The game was to be an opportunity for the reigning NPFL champion to solidify their lead on top of Group B as they currently lead the way with six points from their opening three games.

In a tweet, Rivers United said the club was waiting for CAF’s decision following the non-appearance of their opponents.

“Officially, CAF TotalEnergies Confederation’s Cup Group B match number 127 Rivers United (Nigeria) vs DCMP (RD Congo) has been put off following the non-arrival of DC Motema Pembe.

“We await the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF),” the tweet read.

The first leg had ended 1-0 after Ghanaian import, Paul Acquah, emerged as the hero on matchday three as his solitary strike was enough to ensure the Pride of Rivers picked maximum points to produce one of the biggest results of round 3.

The Port Harcourt outfit had defeated Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas previously and faced an early bath in Kinshasa when Defender Ebube Duru received two yellow cards in the first half.

ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire and Diables Noire from Congo are the other teams in the group.