Daylight robbery: Gunmen in police uniform rob Kwara man

A three-man gang of armed robbers on Tuesday attacked an unidentified man in Kwara State and carted away millions of naira in the process. The…

A three-man gang of armed robbers on Tuesday attacked an unidentified man in Kwara State and carted away millions of naira in the process.

The incident, Daily Trust gathered, happened on Tuesday afternoon on Lajorin Street opposite Excellence Citizens Bar, near the State High Court in Ilorin.

The robbers, who reportedly wielded AK-47 rifles, had trailed the victim, said to be around 60 years old to the spot.

When our correspondent visited the scene around 6:50pm, residents were still in shock discussing the incident which they said lasted a few minutes.

It was also observed that shop owners closed early for fear of a possible police raid.

An eyewitness who preferred not to be named, said “it was like a movie.”

“The robbers, three in number, came in an ash coloured Toyota Corolla 2016 model bearing Lagos number plate.

“They were wearing police uniforms and I thought they were policemen. I initially thought the victim was a yahoo boy (internet fraudster) and was telling them to take it easy with him. But I later realised that they were hooded armed robbers and I stylishly escaped from the place.

“They shouted at the victim in a metallic green Toyota Corolla 2006 model. He was trailed from FCMB in Murtala. They were asking him for the money after he was ambushed right on the road”, she said.

Another resident whose office is adjacent to the scene of the robbery said, “The victim was just looking at them. They pointed the gun at him and later took the money contained in a bag placed at the back seat and drove away towards GRA. Coincidentally, no car passed while the operation lasted and a policeman who almost walked into the scene ran away,” the witness recounted.

Several calls to the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, indicated his line was busy. He had also yet to reply to a text message seeking his response to the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...