Fresh abduction in Nasarawa, Female Students affected

Armed men on Monday night abducted four students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, (NSUK).

It was gathered that the incident happened at Angwan Ka’are community of Keffi town.

A source who pleaded for anonymity gave names of the abducted Students to include Rahila Hanya – SLT 100 Level; Josephine Gershon – Computer Science 100 Level; Rosemary Samuel – Business Administration 100 Level and Goodness Samuel – Geography 100 Level.

When contacted at the time of filing this report, Mr. Abraham Ekpo, Head of Information and Protocol Officer, NSUK, said an official information on the incident had not been lodged to the institution.

“The Student Union Government (SUG) is yet to report the incident to the Vice Chancellor. Until we get an official report from the SUG or from the police, we cannot make any statement.”

“So we heard about the incident just as you also heard. But, there is no official communication to us. Until we get a report from the SUG, I don’t have any official statement for now,” Ekpo said.

In a statement, DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident.

Nansel said operatives of the Command received a distress call in the early hours of Tuesday that a house at Angwan Kare was attacked by gunmen.

“The command is aware of the kidnapping at about 12:55 am as a distress call was received that a house located at Angwan Kaare, Keffi was invaded by unidentified armed men,” Nansel said.

He added that immediate efforts to rescue the students were unsuccessful.

He, however, said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Maiyaki Baba, had ordered for the manhunt of the culprits with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt.

“The police in conjunction with the military, responded accordingly and combed the area, but to no avail. The Commissioner of Police has ordered a manhunt for the culprits with a view to rescuing the four victims unhurt,” the statement said.

