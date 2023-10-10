Kano: Worker who returned missing dollars, gets Hajj seat, permanent job

From Lubabatu I Garba, Kano The Kano State Government has rewarded a casual worker with the Pilgrims Welfare Board with permanent job , Hajji seat…

From Lubabatu I Garba, Kano

The Kano State Government has rewarded a casual worker with the Pilgrims Welfare Board with permanent job , Hajji seat and one million Naira for returning missing dollars which amounted to N16 million.

Malam Dayyabu Bala Gezawa was said to have found the money which was part of pilgrims” Basic Traveling Allowance for one LGA and he returned the money to the Director General of the board. ‘

The Governor said his administration decided to reward the man to appreciate his honesty and proven integrity.

“This casual worker has proven his integrity by returning missing money, despite his status and economic hardship in the country,” he said.

The Governor made this known during a presentation of 2023.Hajj report by the State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Governor Abba Kabir Yisif also pledged to sponsor a full medical care to one of its pilgrim who had been on admission in one of the Saudi Arabian hospital.

Malam .Abdullahi Muhammad was left behind at Mecca hospital due to an ailment which the doctors advised for his stay after the Hajj exercise.

The Governor extended the gesture by sponsoring the patient’s family to go and stay with him while receiving medical care at Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has also reiterated commitment of his administration to conduct the best Hajj exercise next year, urging the board management to commence preparations in due course.

Presenting the 2023 Hajj report to the Governor Abba K Yusuf earlier, the Director General of the board Alhaji Laminu Rabiu Danbappa, attributed the success achieved in this year’s Hajj to the overwhelming support and leadership direction given to the Board.

