Dankwambo: How ex-Gov who forgot he had left power missed his flight seeking VIP treatment

Ibrahim Dankwambo, a former Gombe State Governor, has narrated how an ex-governor missed his flight while awaiting his aides to remind him of boarding time.…

Ibrahim Dankwambo, a former Gombe State Governor, has narrated how an ex-governor missed his flight while awaiting his aides to remind him of boarding time.

Speaking at a farewell dinner for 18 outgoing governors in Abuja, Dankwambo said the former governor kept sipping coffee in the departure lounge of a Nigerian airport, not knowing that the plane had taken off.

However, he didn’t name the ex-governor but said the flight he was to Benin, capital of Edo State.

“The former governor who had a flight to catch to Benin City, kept sitting and sipping coffee in the departure lounge of the airport until the plane took off,” he said.

Prepare for life without free rams, hampers, Saraki tells outgoing govs

Buhari returns to Abuja after 13 days in London

He told the new governors to begin to prepare for retirement from day one

“I urge the incoming governors to begin to prepare for retirement as soon as you are sworn in. As soon as you are sworn in, begin to prepare for your exit by planning your re-election if you are a first-term Governor or retirement if you served the constitutionally allowed two terms.

“Ensure meticulous record keeping of major decisions and policies especially proceedings of the Executive Council. Be prepared for the visits of such institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) who may ask some questions that need answers,” he said.

He also urged outgoing governors to bear with the pressure of friction likely to occur between them and their successors.

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, said the event which is in its third edition was meant to provide vital information for easy adaptation for both the incoming and outgoing governors through interactions with the former governors.