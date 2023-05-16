Buhari returns to Abuja after 13 days in London

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, returned to Nigeria after an extended trip to London. The President arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja around…

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, returned to Nigeria after an extended trip to London.

The President arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja around 4:45pm.

Buhari had left Nigeria on May 3 for the UK to participate in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of the United Kingdom on May 6.

He used the opportunity to attend Commonwealth meeting, May 5.

The President, who was initially scheduled to return to Abuja last week, however rescheduled his return for another week as he was slated to meet with his dentist for dental procedure.

Announcing President Buhari’s decision to stay another week in London, Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement said “President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his Dentist, who has started attending to him.

“The Specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced.

“President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll on May 6, 2023,” the statement said.