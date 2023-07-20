Dangote trains S/West journalists in digital reporting skills

Dangote Industries Limited on Wednesday began training for 50 journalists drawn from South Western states in “ethics, skills and personal qualities for reporting in the…

Dangote Industries Limited on Wednesday began training for 50 journalists drawn from South Western states in “ethics, skills and personal qualities for reporting in the digital age.”

The two-day capacity building organised by the Centre Financial Journalism powered by the Dangote Group, took place in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Plant Director of Dangote Cement PLC, Ibese, Azad Nawabbudin, said the training was part of Dangote Group’s corporate strategy to impact journalists, who are considered critical stakeholders.

Nawabbudin urged journalists to leverage digital reporting as this would no doubt impact their reportage while also helping to reach a larger audience.

“More than ever before, the Nigerian media desires more education, intellect and skills to deal with issues as they are always under severe pressure to deliver since the emergence of social media. Little wonder, some media practitioners have resorted to sensationalism, blowing issues out of proportion without confirmation in the quest to meet deadlines and get attention patronage,” he said.

The state’s chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Wale Olanrewaju, and his Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mrs Seun Boye, applauded Dangote Group for the training and urged other cooperate bodies to emulate the gesture.

