Dangote steps up efforts to mitigate Green House Gas emission

Pan-African Conglomerate, Dangote Group has deployed cutting-edge technology and other measures to mitigate emission of Green House Gas (GHG), and its impacts, in all its subsidiaries.

The group, as part of its contribution to the campaign for reduction of GHG, has embarked on enlightenment to sensitise workers and host communities on the impact of climate change and environmental sustainability.

The company’s Group Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Mr. Anthony Chiejina in a statement said: “To mitigate gaseous emissions from our production process, our new plants are designed to be resource and energy efficient.”

He added that the Dangote Group has invested much in modern equipment such as analyzers, opacimeters, and other continuous emissions monitoring systems used to measure greenhouse gas emissions in real time.

Chiejina pointed out that the company’s climate goals extend beyond just reduction of emissions but also to protecting and regenerating the environment, through land reclamation and tree planting.

Only recently, the company organised a workshop for journalists in the North-Central and South-West geo-political zones in the country to sensitise them on the imperatives of reporting climate change and the environment.

