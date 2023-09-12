Customs integrates data with FRSC to curb illegal entry of vehicles

The Nigeria Customs Service says it is currently integrating its IT systems with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to curb illegal entry of vehicles.…

The Nigeria Customs Service says it is currently integrating its IT systems with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to curb illegal entry of vehicles.

Acting Comptroller General Adewale Adeniyi stated this yesterday during the close of a 2- day working visit by the Director General of Customs, Republic of Benin.

Adeniyi said Customs is “Currently in the final stages of integrating its IT systems with the Federal Road Safety to curb illegal entry of vehicles. This integration will enhance our ability to monitor and regulate cross-border vehicle movements more effectively,”

Speaking on the harmonisation of the Prohibited Products List, Adewale noted that “Initiatives have been launched to harmonise the list of products prohibited in Nigeria. This step not only promotes consistency but also facilitates smoother trade relations with our partners.

“We are swiftly progressing toward Nigeria’s integration into the Interconnected System for the Management of Goods in Transit (SIGMAT), joining hands with other West African nations. This interconnected system promises to further streamline our transit operations and improve regional trade dynamics,” he further stated.

In his remarks, Director-General of Benin Republic Customs, Mr Alain Hinkati, noted that the two day working visit has yielded fruits in areas of trade facilitation.

He added that “Efforts will be channeled to ensure that goods within the border regions of both countries are cleared timeline without unnecessary delay,”

