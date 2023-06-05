Dangote ‘Most Admired Brand’ in Africa for sixth year

For the sixth consecutive year, the Dangote brand has been adjudged as the Most Admired African Brand among top 100 brands in the continent. Dangote…

Dangote was followed by the telecommunication outfit, MTN and the Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) coming third.

The pan-African conglomerate brand was also adjudged as the number one African Pride brand followed by the Ethiopian Airline and MTN respectively.

In a newly introduced category, the Dangote brand came second in sustainability, by brands doing good for the people, society and the environment.

These were announced in Johannesburg, South-Africa on the occasion of the Africa Day marking the 13th Annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands 2023 rankings of the Top 100 most admired brands in Africa based on a survey and rankings conducted by Geopoll, Kantar and Brand Leadership, across 32 African countries.

Reacting to the award, Group Chief, Branding and Communication, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina said: “The Dangote brand generates strong nationalistic impressions and powerful feelings across the Continent in terms of industrialisation, self-sufficiency, prosperity, power and production.”

