Health workers suspend strike after meeting with Tinubu

The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) yesterday suspended its nationwide strike.

The suspension was announced by JOHESU National Vice President, Obinna Ogbonna, few hours after President Bola Tinubu had met with the union’s leadership and pleaded that the health workers return to work.

JOHESU had embarked on an indefinite strike on May 25 over the failure of the federal government to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure and other demands.

Ogbonna told reporters in Abuja yesterday that the strike was suspended due to the progress made during the engagement with Tinubu.

Tinubu had, at a meeting with the union’s leadership yesterday, said: “The health sector is one sector with a commitment to humanity. We’ll resolve all the problems. Trust must be enshrined in all discussions. I promise you we’ll accelerate this. We’ll resolve all the issues. Please, go back to work.”

The president, in a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information, State House, said his administration would revive and restore public confidence in the health sector in Nigeria.

By Ojoma Akor & Muideen Olaniyi

