Zamfara killing: Gov assures villages of deployment of security operatives

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has promised to assist the families of those killed in attacks on Janbako and Sakkida villages in Maradun LGA of the state.

He made the promise when he paid a condolence and sympathy visit to the affected communities.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Malam Mani Malam Mumini, said his administration was working hard to contain the spate of attacks in the state, adding that security operatives had been contacted and would deploy more personnel to the communities.

He said the state government was working out modalities on how best to assist the vulnerable and even the communities plagued by years of banditry and cattle rustling.

The Director General Media and Communication, Malam Nuhu Salihu Anka, said the state government was drawing up a list of those killed by the criminals with a view to bringing relief to them.

“The government has donated N2 million to the affected families and officials will soon begin assessment of the level of damage and destruction and will come up with a good plan to ease the suffering of the people,” Anka said.

