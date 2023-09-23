Daily Trust, Trust TV, Oyegbade win WAMBA Political Reporting Award

Trust Television and Daily Trust newspapers shined at the West Africa Broadcast and Media Academy 2023 Political Reporting award ceremony held at American Corner, Ikeja,…

Trust Television and Daily Trust newspapers shined at the West Africa Broadcast and Media Academy 2023 Political Reporting award ceremony held at American Corner, Ikeja, Lagos Friday.

In recognition of the role of the media in the substance of democracy, especially in the aspect of election coverage, outstanding journalists and media organisations in Nigeria received awards during the closing of the Political Reporting Project implemented by West Africa Broadcast and Media Academy and the Enugu Literary Society with the support of the United States Consulate General, Lagos.

During the 2023 WAMBA Political Reporting Award ceremony, Trust television and Daily Trust newspaper won the ‘Excellence in 2023 Election Coverage’, both in the broadcast and print categories.

Also, the Osun State correspondent of the Daily Trust and Trust TV, Hameed Oyegbade also won the Political Reporting Award for ‘Excellence in 2023 Election Coverage.

Oba Adeoye of Arise TV Lagos won the Photo/Video category; Ekemini Udo of Redemption FM, Abak, Akwa-Ibom State won the online category while Juliet Buna of Crest FM Ibadan, Oyo State won the Radio category. Other recipients include Channels TV, Lagos, Silver bird Television Lagos, Wazobia FM Lagos.

The WAMBA Project Team Lead, Ken Ike Okere said the award was in recognition of the media organisations and journalists who reported the 2023 elections in a credible, accurate and responsible manner.

