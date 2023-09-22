Fee hike: Minister cautions against disrupting academic calendar

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Tanko Yusuf Sununu, has appealed to students, parents and lecturers in higher institutions of learning to shun acts…

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Tanko Yusuf Sununu, has appealed to students, parents and lecturers in higher institutions of learning to shun acts capable of disrupting the academic session as schools set for resumption.

Dr Sununu who made the appeal ahead of the resumption of academic activities in tertiary institutions said the show of restraint was in the interest of all stakeholders and the system’s stability.

He said this when the leadership of the Congress of University Academics paid him a courtesy call.

The minister noted that they are having constructive dialogue and consultation with stakeholders over the welfare of students, staff as well as the provision of infrastructure in tertiary institutions.

Speaking earlier, the President of the Congress of University Academics, Comrade Niyi Sunmonu, alerted the minister that there was the likelihood of students unrest occasioned by the new increase in school fees, which he said has the potential of disrupting academic activities and the school calendar.

The union also appealed to the government to look into ways of improving the condition of service of academic and non-academic staff of universities, which he said has deteriorated due to the fuel subsidy removal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...