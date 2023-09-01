Customs urges importers to be transparent in declaring cargo

The Nigerian Customs Service has urged importers to be more transparent while declaring their cargos during clearance. It specifically advised auto dealers to desist from…

The Nigerian Customs Service has urged importers to be more transparent while declaring their cargos during clearance.

It specifically advised auto dealers to desist from under-declaring the ages of vehicles imported when presenting them for duty payment.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement to sensitize importers on the importance of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation system of the service, Comptroller Saidu Abba Yusuf, Customs Area Controller of Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited, urged importers of vehicles and their agents to imbibe transparency while making declarations for their imported vehicles

He dispelled the rumour that the VIN method had been cancelled.

He reiterated an earlier position on the matter issued by the Nigeria Customs Service headquarters that the VIN Valuation Process remains fully operational and effective.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...