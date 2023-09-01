FMoH launches reproductive health, pandemic resilience project in Katsina

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) has launched its Reproductive Health and Pandemic Resilience (RHPR) project and inaugurated its steering committee in Katsina. The project,…

The project, which is being implemented by MSI Reproductive Choices with funding from the government of Germany, through KFW Development Bank, was aimed at ensuring that women and girls, particularly adolescents, are empowered to choose high quality integrated sexual and reproductive health products and pandemic-resilient information and services.

Speaking at the inception meeting of the project on Thursday in Katsina, the Country Director MSI Nigeria Reproductive Choices, Mr Emmanuel Ajah, explained that RHPR was a flagship project of the KFW Development Bank designed to contribute to the reduction of maternal deaths from complications of unplanned pregnancies.

Ajah added that the project will contribute to the government’s goal of screening at least 50% of eligible women for cervical cancer, providing a continuum of care for cervical cancer clients, and educating communities on cervical cancer.

In her remarks, the wife of the state governor, Hajiya Zulai Dikko Umaru Radda, represented by the state Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hajiya Zainab Musa Musawa, assured of the state’s readiness to partner with the implementers to achieve the set objectives.

