Customs seized sacks of donkey meat, skin at Kebbi border handed over to NAQS

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi Area Command has handed over 414 sacks of donkey meat and skin seized from smugglers to the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS).

Customs had, in May, intercepted a truck load of donkey meat and skin en route to the Kamba area of Kebbi State for onward movement out of the country.

The Customs Area Controller of Kebbi Command, Dr. Ben Oramalugo while handing over the seized items to officials of NAQS at the Command Headquarters in Birnin Kebbi said it was in the spirit of interagency collaboration.

He said the items were about to be smuggled out of the country when they were seized.

