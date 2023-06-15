✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Customs seized sacks of donkey meat, skin at Kebbi border handed over to NAQS

    By Ismail Adebayo

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi Area Command has handed over 414 sacks of donkey meat and skin seized from smugglers to the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS).

Customs had, in May, intercepted a truck load of donkey meat and skin en route to the Kamba area of Kebbi State for onward movement out of the country.

The Customs Area Controller of Kebbi Command, Dr. Ben Oramalugo while handing over the seized items to officials of NAQS at the Command Headquarters in Birnin Kebbi said it was in the spirit of interagency collaboration.

He said the items were about to be smuggled out of the country when they were seized.

 

