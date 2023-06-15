Kaduna gov urges Islamic education reinvention to empower youths

Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, has urged the development of a framework for reinventing Islamic education to align with..

Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, has urged the development of a framework for reinventing Islamic education to align with global dynamics and equip youth with essential life skills.

He made this call during his address at a three-day conference on Islamic Learning and Scholarship in Africa, organised by Arewa House in conjunction with the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC), International Research Center for Islamic History Culture and Arts (IRCICA) Turkey, and Al Istiqama University Sumaila, Kano.

The governor emphasised the significance of equipping young people with skills that will enable them to compete globally and make meaningful contributions to society.

Professor Al Kasum Abba, the Chairman of the Conference and retired professor of history, and former Vice Chancellor of Adamawa State University stressed the importance of scholarship, stating that no organization can function properly based on ignorance.

He also highlighted the need for Muslims to focus on studying and promoting Islamic scholarship comprehensively.

He called upon the Sultan of Sokoto and the Shehu of Borno to establish funds for studying the 19th-century jihads, which had different dimensions in Sokoto and Borno, and for translating the writings of that era to enhance understanding of Islamic history.

The conference brought together Islamic scholars, researchers and experts from various parts of Africa and the world. Dignitaries in attendance included the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Umar Garbai el-Kanemi; the deputy governor of Kano State, Alhaji Aminu Gwarzo, representing Governor Abba Yusuf.

Others were Dr. Usman Bugaje; the Director General of IRCICA, Mahmud Erol Kilic; the Secretary General of OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, represented by the Director of Cultural Affairs; and the Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, represented by the Deputy Chancellor of Administration, Prof. Ibrahim Dogo.

