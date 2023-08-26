Customs launch manhunt for killers of officers

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi State Area Command, yesterday said it has launched a manhunt for those responsible for the killing of two of its…

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi State Area Command, yesterday said it has launched a manhunt for those responsible for the killing of two of its officers along Bunza-Dakingari-Koko Road.

It urged members of the public to volunteer information about the movement of suspected smugglers and other criminals in the environs while assuring informants of strict confidentiality.

Two officers of the state area command were shot dead by gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Thursday along Bunza-Dakingari-Koko Road while on patrol of the area.

A release by the Public Relations Officer, Kebbi Area Command of NCS, Mubarak Mustapha, Assistant Superintendent of Customs II on behalf of the Customs Area Controller, Ben Oramalugo, said a team of its officers and men were on a stop-and-search operation based on credible information along Bunza- Dakingari-Koko Road when suspected bandits in an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla vehicle engaged them in heavy gun fire.

It added that in the melee that ensued, two of its personnel, Alhaji Kabiru Shehu, an Inspector of Customs and Abdullahi Muhammad, a Customs Assistant II, were shot dead.

The release said the Customs Area Controller has commiserated with the families of officers that died in the tragic incident.

