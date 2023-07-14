PHOTOS: Waste takes over major Kano road

A major road in Kano metropolis, Court road, has been taken over by waste, leaving motorists with difficulties in accessing the road....

A major road in the Kano metropolis, Court Road, has been taken over by waste, leaving motorists with difficulties in accessing the road.

Court Road in the Sabongari area of the metropolis is one of the roads that grants access to the popular Yankura market and the Aminu Dantata bridge.

Traders in the market told Daily Trust on Thursday morning that the road has been covered with refuse for over a month and that accessing the market has been exposing everyone to airborne diseases and other problems that the poor waste management has brought.

It was gathered that the waste was generated and brought out of the market and dumped on the road by the traders, who expected the state government to evacuate it.

A task force set up by the state governor to evacuate the heaps of waste littering the state metropolis had said last month that in its first few days of operation, at least 600 tonnes of waste had been evacuated from the streets but major parts of the metropolis are still littered.

The state government had also reversed the previous government’s privatization of waste management in the state by restoring the state’s Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) which was scrapped by the previous administration.

When contacted, the Managing Director of REMASAB, Ahmadu Haruna Danzago told Daily Trust that the board is aware of the situation and it will deploy its team to evacuate the waste today (Friday).

